On June 21, The National Park Service released a final draft Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and Environmental Assessment for Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area.
The effort will provide long-term direction to preserve wilderness and backcountry resources while offering a spectrum of visitor opportunities in the parks.
Documents providing an overview of the planning history, the planning goals and issues, and management strategies and actions will be available for review and comment from June 21 to July 21, at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/BLCA-CUREWBMP.
Interested parties should submit comments by July 21, either on this website or via mail to Black Canyon of the Gunnison NP–Curecanti NRA, Attention: Superintendent Deanna Greco, 102 Elk Creek, Gunnison, CO 81230.
Stakeholder input is key to long-term, effective planning and decision making. The NPS is therefore seeking final comments on how to manage the backcountry and designated wilderness of Black Canyon of the Gunnison and the land-based backcountry at Curecanti, along with ideas or concerns about the visitor experience and resource protection.
The NPS planning team will analyze feedback received during this outreach period to inform development of the final Wilderness and Backcountry Management Plan and related National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) documents. Once complete, the final record of decision and implementation will occur this winter.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti offer opportunities for high-quality backcountry and wilderness experiences. “Backcountry” is a generic descriptor for the primitive, undeveloped portions of these park units outside of those areas that are highly developed with roads, parking lots, campgrounds, and visitor centers.
In addition, approximately 50% of Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is designated wilderness. Although all national parks are managed pursuant to the 1916 NPS Organic Act to preserve resources unimpaired for future generations, the 1964 Wilderness Act and NPS policy require additional protections for Congressionally designated wilderness areas when compared to non-wilderness areas. The public and partners are encouraged to review documents and share their comments during public comment periods.
