The Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions is looking for people to fill some state agriculture commission seats, according to a release from Ag Commissioner Kate Greenberg.
Applications are currently being accepted by the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions for numerous state advisory roles, including upcoming positions on the Colorado Agricultural Commission. The Commissioner says the application deadline is Dec. 7 and interested parties should apply as soon as possible.
Ag commission seats are open in all four of the state’s ag districts. The Western Slope is in District 4 and includes: Archuleta, Chaffee, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Lake, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Park, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel, and Summit counties.
The Colorado Agricultural Commission is comprised of nine members, who are currently, or were previously, actively engaged in the business of agriculture and associated activities. Representation is needed from all areas of the state and a balance of political parties.
Members of the ag commission are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado Senate. The commission is required to meet quarterly and currently holds monthly meetings. Members are reimbursed for mileage and lodging expenses when traveling for meetings. The terms for the available commission seats will begin on March 1, 2021.
Those interested in applying for the commission should complete an online application. Contact Jenifer Gurr at jenifer.gurr@state.co.us or 303-869-9002 with questions or for additional information.
