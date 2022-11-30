2022 year marks the ninth year of the Weehawken Dance Nutcracker production at the Montrose Pavilion. Five performances over four days bring more than 300 dancers from across the region to participate in the holiday classic by Peter (Pyotr) Tchaikovsky.
Performances are at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Weehawken will also be offering a single night performance of The Nutcracker Sweets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, featuring the littles pre and primary level dancers with upper level lead dancers accompanying them.
This year’s Nutcracker performances feature 10 senior-year performers, many of whom have been dancing with Weehawken since its beginning years, and will offer pieces in ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap and even aerial arts.
Dancers in the Weehawken program range from 2.5 years old to adult and come from Cedaredge, Delta, Montrose, Olathe, Ouray, Paonia, Placerville, Ridgway, Telluride and Silverton. They range from beginners to professionals, though children are the stars of this production. Dance teachers play the role of the parents in the party scene.
Weehawken is known in the region for its professional level performances that rival those in any major city.
General admission tickets are on sale now at www.weehawkenarts.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door, 1800 Pavilion Drive, beginning an hour prior to each showtime, if the show has not sold out. (The Nutcracker ballet is a split cast and tickets are not refundable, so if you want to see a specific dancer, make sure of which show he or she is in prior to making your purchase.)
Weehawken Dance is a program of Weehawken Creative Arts, a nonprofit organization with offices based in Ouray County. Weehawken Dance has dance programs and studios in Montrose, Ouray County, and Silverton. The organization was founded in 2004 and offers classes, workshops, performances and special events year-round to adults and children.
