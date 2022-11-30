Special to the MDP

2022 year marks the ninth year of the Weehawken Dance Nutcracker production at the Montrose Pavilion. Five performances over four days bring more than 300 dancers from across the region to participate in the holiday classic by Peter (Pyotr) Tchaikovsky.



What's NABUR?