OBITUARY Audrey Nell Pulliam: October 17, 1935 - October 11, 2020

Audrey Nell Pulliam
October 17, 1935 — October 11, 2020
Audrey Nell Pulliam of Montrose, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Montrose Memorial Hospital, Montrose. She was 84.
Mass for Audrey will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose with the Rev. Mark Bettinger presiding.
Audrey Whardford was born on Oct. 17, 1935, in Tucson, Arizona, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Barnette) Whardford. She spent her childhood years in Tucson and in Hotchkiss, Colorado, graduating from Hotchkiss High with the class of 1954. She also attended Western State College in Gunnison.
On May 25, 1955, she wed Gerald L. Pulliam at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Hotchkiss. Audrey was a homemaker and mother to three sons and one daughter.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose. Her interests included singing, crafts, making her own cards, reading, puzzles and coloring.
Those surviving her include her husband, Gerald of the family home in Montrose; three sons, Dartland, Deon and Drake Pulliam; daughter, Dru Pulliam; a sister, Sharon; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylor funeralservice.com
