Betty Eloise Jackson Frasier, age 95, passed away peacefully at Montage Creek on June 1, 2023, with her daughter-in-law, Cathy Frasier, by her side.
Betty was born in Denver, Colorado, on March 29, 1928, the third of four children, to John Robert Jackson and Harriet Gladys (Schiller) Jackson. Her siblings include sister Esther Belle, Robert Deval, and Margaret Ann.
After the untimely death of Betty’s father, her mother moved the young family to Montrose, Colorado, to be closer to family. Betty attended Montrose schools and graduated from Montrose High School. During her high school years, Betty worked as a telephone operator for
Mountain Bell in Montrose, and also met the love of her life, Harold Dwain Frasier, at a local dance. After graduating from high school, and after Harold had returned home from the U.S. Navy, the couple married on April 15, 1947. They had been married for 72 years at the time of Harold’s death in 2019. They made Montrose their lifelong home, and raised their two sons, Kerry Brent and Gregory Blake.
As a youngster, Betty had been diagnosed with a heart murmur and a very weak heart. The doctors told her mother that Betty wouldn’t live past age 30, and likely would not have children. Betty had always wanted to be a nurse, but was told that the job would be too strenuous for her weak heart. Well, she sure fooled those doctors, living to the age of 95, and raising two boys!
Betty was a wonderful homemaker and cook, and would always set a beautiful, tablecloth covered table for lunch and dinner for her family. She made sure her hair was curled and her make-up on by the time Harold came home for lunch each day. She kept an immaculate house, cooking and canning a great amount during the years of raising her family. After her boys were in high school, Betty worked at various locations, including Montgomery Ward, Montrose
Savings and Loan, and a dress shop.
Betty was a very beautiful and classy woman, always a lady, with a smile on her face and a kind word for everyone. She had a love for history, and enjoyed an extensive trip to the historical points of interest along the East Coast of the United States, and cruises to foreign countries with her son and daughter-in-law, Kerry and Cathy.
But her greatest enjoyment was her husband and family, and caring for all of them brought her tremendous joy. Her survivors include her son Kerry, and wife, Cathy Frasier. Grandchildren, Karia (Brian) Kille, Kendra Key (Bo Workman), Kaelyn Frasier (Dave Harrison), Angie (Adam) Kishbaugh, Curt Frasier, Crystal Frasier, and Jerry Key. Great Grandchildren, Kyla Kille (Jake Cameron), Brianna Kille (Alex Standish), Kali Key (Patrick Vigil), Jaedyn Key, Kail Nichols, Blake & Preston Bercillio, and Castle and Carver Kishbaugh. Great,-great-grandchildren,
Maison, Collin and Jackson Cameron, and Daxton Vigil. Brother, Robert Jackson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Gladys Jackson, husband, Harold, son, Greg Frasier, sisters Esther and Margie, and great granddaughter Aubrey Renee Cameron.
A special and heartfelt thank you from Betty’s family goes out to all of the caregivers at Montage Creek, who so lovingly cared for her, and to the Hope West Hospice staff, who cared for her in last days.
In remembrance, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Betty’s name can be made to Hope West, 725 S 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401.
A visitation and viewing are set for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m., with the Celebration of Life Service on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 11 a.m., both at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery.
Arrangements are in care of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose, Colorado.
