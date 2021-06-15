Carlos Israel Zavala
Carlos Israel Zavala, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. He was 51 years old.
An online service will be held for family and close friends via Zoom.
Carlos was born on September 10, 1969, to Ascencion (Pacheco) and Carlos Zavala Sr. in Los Angeles, California. Carlos graduated from high school in 1987 from James Monroe High School. He then continued his education in Long Beach, California at Transwestern Institute to study electronic technician and computer repair. He then continued his education in Cerritos, California at Information Technology. In 1992, Carlos married Susana Espinoza; they had one son, Jeremy. The family moved from California to Utah and then to the Delta, Colorado, area around 2000. Carlos became an editor for newspapers and was involved in news technology. Carlos was disabled by Multiple Sclerosis and wasn’t able to continue on in his career.
Carlos was enthralled by the finer things in life. Dancing, cooking, writing and reading were the things he really enjoyed! Carlos was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Carlos is survived by his parents; his son, Jeremy Zavala; one brother, Jonathan (Hailey) Zavala; three sisters, Miriam (Peter) Settles, Eunice (Juan) Mendiola, and Vivian Zavala.
Carlos was preceded in death by his Grandfather Juan Pacheco, Grandmother Lila Quezada, and a nephew, Caleb Mendiola.
Soon in the resurrection, we will see all of our loved ones who are sleeping in death, including Carlos Israel Zavala (John 5:27,28)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.