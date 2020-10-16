OBITUARY: John Marushack

John Marushack, of Whitewater, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the age of 87. John was born Nov. 9, 1932, to John and Anna (Balog) Marushack in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He earned his high school diploma from Rock Springs High School and then served his country in the Korean War for two years. Upon returning, he received a bachelor’s of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1959. John married Kathleen Colombo on May 18, 1963, and they celebrated 50 years together. John and Kathleen lived in Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; and Montrose, Colorado before moving to Whitewater, Colorado, where he made his home until time of death.
John was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Junction, Colorado, where he faithfully attended mass. John enjoyed spending quality time with his family, playing the accordion, and playing card games with his children and grandchildren. John felt his gift to share was the ability to make people smile and laugh. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all.
Surviving family members include sons, Daniel Marushack of Whitewater, Colorado, Kevin (Tanya) Marushack of Cañon City, Colorado; daughter, Denise (Robert) Lovato of Gunnison, Colorado; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; Andrew Joseph Marushack; and his wife, Kathleen Marushack.
A vigil will be held on Thursday, Oct 22 at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church followed by a rosary. The funeral mass will be on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s followed by interment at Grand View Cemetery west of Montrose. A reception will follow the graveside service.
Arrangements are under the care of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory, Montrose, Colorado.
