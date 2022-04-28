OBITUARY: Joseph English Jr.

Joseph English Jr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on April 19, 2022.
Joe was born on Sept. 8, 1946, to Joe and Frances (Frazier) English in Montrose, Colorado, at the family home. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1964 and went on to work building the Morrow Point Dam. Joe married Ardis Silvers in 1966 and they made their home on the family farm where they raised their sons. Joe and Ardis later divorced. Joe then met Shirley in 1997 and they remained together until his passing. They built a home together in Montrose and enjoyed many activities including camping, snowmobiling, horseshoes, gardening, farming, and raising livestock.
Joe and his brother, Lester English, started the well-known English Welding shop in 1980, which later became English Brother’s Polaris in 1992. Joe was a successful businessman who built the Polaris business to what it is today. His drive and dedication were apparent to all who entered the Polaris shop.
Joe had no enemies, but many friends with whom he developed great relationships. He was a mentor and teacher to anyone who gave him their time and wanted to learn. Joe was also very passionate about farming starting at the age of ten and continuing to farm the family land throughout the rest of his life. If he was not at the Polaris shop, he was in his tractor. Farming was not just a hobby for him, it was a way of life, and he took great pride in producing quality agricultural products.
Joe’s other interests included hunting and in later years enjoyed making wine and cheese. He shared these interests with his boys and Shirley.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Joe Sr., and his sister Esther McCormick. He is survived by Shirley, brothers Lester, Alvin (Sue), sister Dianna (Joe) Underwood, sons Dean, and Danny (Sherrie) English, eight grandchildren, one great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews.
Joe will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be held at the Montrose Elk’s lodge on Saturday May 7, 2022, 4 — 8 p.m. Please join us in celebrating the life of Joe as we knew him.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
