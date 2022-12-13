OBITUARY: Larry Fredericksen

Larry L. Fredericksen, president and co-founder of Haven House, went suddenly, at his home, into the benevolent arms of Jesus at the vibrant age of 85 years young on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Larry, beloved husband of Lillian, and loving father of their son Erik (Natanja); and loving father with the late Ruth, and their children Steven (Jamie) and Daniel (Lisa). Dearest Grandpa of A. Lauren (William), Sophia (James), Evan (fiancée, Tori) Harrison and Jacob; dearest Great-Grandpa of Charlie and Penelope; admirable uncle of many nieces and nephews. Larry was the loving son of the late, Dorothy and the late Clifford, of Estherville, Iowa; loving brother of the late, Joyce, and the late, Jack (Marge).
The viewing and visitation of Larry will be held at St. Daniel the Prophet Church located at 614 5th St., Ouray, Colorado, on Thursday, Dec. 15, until 8 p.m., immediately following the regular 5 p.m. mass.
The funeral will be held at St. Daniel’s on Friday, December 16th at 10 a.m., with a luncheon at St. Daniel’s parish hall to follow the interment at Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Haven House, PO Box 3122, Montrose, CO 81422.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone