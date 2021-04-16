I lost the love of my life and my best friend today. After more than 65 years of marriage to Virginia, Les collapsed of congestive heart failure. Both of our children and spouses, Cindy (John) Van, and Ron (Karen) Gifford, were present at the time of his death. We will all miss Les dearly.
Les was born in Owen, Wisconsin, on Dec. 27, 1931.
Les served his country in the United State Air Force from 1952-1956.
Les and Virginia shared an amazing life and did everything together. Les was an accomplished master electrician in Montrose for over 20 years. Les retired from his electrical business at the age of 50. Les’ joy was his woodworking shop where he spent many hours making “toys.” To his amazement his woodcrafts excelled beyond all beliefs. And his unique pieces of wood art are all around the world today. Les was also known for his amazing rock work.
Les will be remembered for his laughter, sweet smile and the super talented person he was.
Les Gifford is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughter, Cindy (John) Van; son, Ron (Karen) Gifford, and his sisters, Donna (Lee) Meisner, Arlene (Dan) Mantsch, Dottie (Jim) Bjornsted, Diane (Lee) Reischer, and brother, Denny (Lori) Gifford, and survived by several nieces and nephews.
Les was preceded in death by his brother, Bob.
The family has requested instead of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice, or your favorite charity.
A celebration of Les’ life will be scheduled at a later date.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.