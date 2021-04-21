OBITUARY: Monte Joe Sanburg

Monte Joe Sanburg
Monte Joe Sanburg died April 12, 2021, at his home in Montrose. He was born Dec. 28, 1932 to Carroll “Pink” and Ruby Kegans Sanburg, at his grandparents Kegans’ home on 6250 Road, Spring Creek Mesa, Montrose, Colorado.
Monte grew up on the family farm in the Riverside community, and attended the Riverside School, where he graduated from the eighth grade in 1946. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1950.
Monte Sanburg married Shirley Scheibler, Oct. 14, 1952. They had three children, Randy, Darlynn, and Verlee.
Monte was a 33-year employee of City Market, where he started as a boxer, later was produce manager, and on Jan. 1, 1972, he was promoted to store manager. He retired from City Market in 1987.
After his retirement from City Market, Monte worked for Centuries Research, as a field technician, conducting historical and archaeological surveys.
Monte joined the local Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society in 1952, and later served as president for more than 14 years. He also served as president of the Colorado Archaeological Society at the state level.
Monte helped found the Montrose County Historical Society on Oct. 8, 1968, where he was a member of the original board of trustees, and served as president for many years. He was an officer in the Colorado State Historical Society. Monte was instrumental in starting the Depot Museum in 1974, known today as the Montrose County Historical Museum.
Monte was very involved in the Montrose Community, where he was a member of the volunteer fire department, the sheriff’s posse, and the Rotary Club.
He enjoyed his family and friends, and spending time at his cabin. One of his favorite activities was cutting firewood, and he always managed to have his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids “gleefully volunteer” to help. Spending time with “Great” Monte was cherished.
Monte was preceded in death by his parents Carroll “Pink” and Ruby Sanburg, his brothers Carroll “Scrub” Sanburg, Willis “Bill” Sanburg, his sister Dorene “Nene” Gerle, and his brother-in-law Gayle Gerle.
Monte is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley; his three children, Randy Sanburg (Myrna), Darlynn Powers (Dave), Verlee Sanburg (Julie Lowther); his six grandchildren, Amie Sanburg Henderson (Kirby), Angie Sanburg Sjoden (Chris), Scott Sanburg (Tiffany), Spence Powers (Renee), Nikki Powers Corn (Ryan), Melanie Powers Fenske. Monte is survived by 20 great-grandchildren, Kenzie Henderson Markley (Drew), Kammie Henderson, Kade Henderson, McKenna Sjoden, Braden Sjoden, Lake Sanburg, Easton Sanburg, Macey Sanburg, Natalie Powers, Maverick Powers, Jovie Powers, Boaz Powers, Gracie Powers, Truly Powers, Sadie Corn, Lizzy Corn, Bryson Corn, Jaden Fenske, Marlee Fenske, Calvin Fenske.
Monte is also survived by his sister Sandy Whitton, brother-in-law Dick Whitton, sisters-in-law Carol Jean Sanburg, and Thera Sanburg.
At the time of Monte’s death, all of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren lived in either Montrose County or Delta County.
Monte was a fourth-generation Sanburg in Montrose. His great-grandchildren represent the seventh generation of Sanburg’s in the Montrose area.
In lieu of a funeral, Monte requested a potluck picnic. It will be held at noon on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the home of his son, Randy Sanburg, Montrose, Colorado.
