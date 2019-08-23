Multiple agencies were searching the area of U.S. 50 and Menoken/Jay Jay Road Friday afternoon for a man who is thought to have bailed out of a vehicle during a police chase.
The individual, alleged to be Traycer Dybala, 19, could be armed, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
“There’s a strong possibility he’s armed with a handgun. We’re treating it as such,” Lillard said.
The area was still an active scene as of 2:30 p.m. and Lillard was conducting door-to-door notifications of nearby residents.
Preliminary information is that Dybala was in a Mercedes driven by another person, which Lillard said had suspicious plates on it. The driver, whose full name is pending confirmation, allegedly eluded officers before spinning out on South River Road. He has been detained, Lillard said.
But officers during the chase had seen two people in the vehicle and recognized Dybala, Lillard said. They believe he jumped out of the vehicle and fled when it went down Jay Jay Road near Menoken.
He is described as 5-feet-8 with brown hair and brown eyes. If spotted, alert authorities immediately via 911. Do not attempt to contact.
The Colorado State Patrol, Olathe Police Department, Delta Police Department, off-duty Montrose police officers and the sheriff’s High Impact Target Team are involved in the response and search.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
