The Lowline Fire in Gunnison National Forest, first reported last Wednesday, stood at 1331 acres and was 15% maintained as of Monday morning, according to an update from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management.

Crews are using tools like helicopters to suppress the fire and employing burnout techniques which involve removing potential fuel from the path of the fire as weather allows.



