The Lowline Fire in Gunnison National Forest, first reported last Wednesday, stood at 1331 acres and was 15% maintained as of Monday morning, according to an update from Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management.
Crews are using tools like helicopters to suppress the fire and employing burnout techniques which involve removing potential fuel from the path of the fire as weather allows.
“We’re just basically trying to take care of the bug kill and the spruce fir and other stuff that wants to burn,” Section Chief Rob Powell explained in a Facebook briefing yesterday.
“Aerial and hand-ignited burnout operations began yesterday morning, but a thunderstorm passed over the southern end of the fire around noon, causing heavy clouds, rising humidity, and minimal rain,” according to the RMCIM release. “This combination was sufficient to make burning marginally effective, those operations were mostly curtailed in early afternoon, a time when burning conditions are often optimal. Crews continued other suppression actions throughout the remainder of the day. They will resume burning to the extent possible today as conditions allow.”
According to a Facebook update from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison National Forests’ Fire Information page at 12:45 p.m. Monday, weather conditions are right for continued strategic suppression.
Another Facebook post — the platform on which officials are relaying information — explains the containment metric signifies the percentage of a fire’s perimeter that has been surrounded by a “control line that the fire will not progress across.”
“Fire managers will not label a portion of the fireline 'contained' until they are confident that the fire will not grow further in that direction,” the post said. “And as containment increases, the public may wonder why road closures or evacuations remain in place. It's important to note that containment does not mean a fire is out, or that the danger has passed. The containment percentage doesn’t correlate to safety level around or within the fire. The fire itself may still burn within the interior for many weeks. Closures often remain in place long after containment is reached to keep the public safe and to give the land a chance to heal.”
According to the press release, mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages.
“An area, road, and trail closure has been implemented on National Forest System lands near the fire area,” the release continues. As of July 28, the Bureau of Land management also implemented a temporary closure to all public use for 978 acres of public land in Gunnison Field Office from Cunningham Gulch north to Mill Creek Road (Gunnison County Road 727).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone