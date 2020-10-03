The 15th Annual Montrose Oktoberfest, benefitting All Points Transit, will be moving to a new date and format for this year. Oktoberfest At Home will take place Oct. 24.
The event is presented by TEI Rock Drills in conjunction with the Montrose Homebrewers Association. Sponsors and general ticket holders will pick up party packs to host a beer-tasting experience for close friends and family from the comfort of their own homes. Party packs will include beer tastings for two, tasty snacks, and festive party supplies. Tickets became available Saturday, Oct. 3, on the All Points Transit website or www.montrosebeerfest.com.
Sponsorships are also available. Oktoberfest has been a staple of the Montrose fall calendar for 15 years, and it is the key local fundraiser for All Points Transit. This year, out of an abundance of caution and a careful consideration of the pandemic mandates, All Points Transit has decided against a large crowd event. It hopes to give our community a fun way to celebrate the changing season with Oktoberfest At Home, as well as to bring in some much-needed fundraising dollars.
Sponsors to date include TEI Rock Drills, David and Gaynelle Mize, Alpine Bank, Bank of Colorado, Rocky Mountain Restorative Medicine, Alpine Archaeology, Hot Water Productions, Dalby Wendland and Company, Mike and Phoebe Benziger, ThinkSharp! Consulting, Delta County Memorial Hospital, Timberline Bank and Western Group Insurance.All Points Transit is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has been consistently serving the community for more than 30 years. Services have continued throughout the pandemic. All Points Transit provides safe, reliable, and convenient transportation to seniors, people with disabilities, and the general public in communities throughout four counties on the Western Slope of Colorado.
For more information about All Points Transit or to make a donation, visit www.allpointstransit.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.