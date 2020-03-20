Olathe adjusts town business for COVID-19

Main Street Olathe. The town administration has changed business practices in light of COVID-19 risks.

Olathe has joined other municipalities that are conducting their business by phone, to the extent possible, as part of efforts to curb coronavirus-19 (COVID-19).

The Town of Olathe has locked all doors to town facilities during business hours, including the Olathe Police Department. Employees are still working, but can be reached by phone and payments can be placed in drop boxes.

Officers continue to patrol and conduct police business.

Anyone who needs to reach the Town of Olathe can call 970-323-4357 or dispatch at 970-249-9110.

