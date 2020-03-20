Olathe adjusts town business for COVID-19

Olathe has joined other municipalities that are conducting their business by phone, to the extent possible, as part of efforts to curb coronavirus-19 (COVID-19).
The Town of Olathe has locked all doors to town facilities during business hours, including the Olathe Police Department. Employees are still working, but can be reached by phone and payments can be placed in drop boxes.
Officers continue to patrol and conduct police business.
Anyone who needs to reach the Town of Olathe can call 970-323-4357 or dispatch at 970-249-9110.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.