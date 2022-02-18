After he walked into Olathe Town Hall and saw the cake, Chief Rogelio “Roger” Pacheco laughed at jokes that he at least knew he wasn’t being fired.
Far from it.
Thursday evening — in front of his family and other members of law enforcement — the town presented Pacheco with an American Police Hall of Fame Law Enforcement Purple Heart and, for his overall service, an etched glass award of commendation.
“Thank you for going above and beyond, serving the citizens of the town of Olathe,” Olathe Mayor Pro-tem Ruth Dodge said, in presenting the award from the town, which recognized Pacheco for his service since 2008 and the “total turnaround” in the Olathe Police Department.
Retired town administrator Patty Gabriel also noted Pacheco’s history with the department, which he joined as a patrol officer in 2008. From there, he was promoted to sergeant in 2016 and then became the chief of police when George Jackson left to become Montrose County undersheriff.
Jackson was in attendance Thursday, along with the Olathe police force and other law enforcement, including Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall and Cmdr. Tim Cox. With Pacheco’s family and the town, all attendees had worked to successfully keep the awards a surprise for Pacheco.
It was Gabriel who officially appointed Pacheco to the vacancy of Olathe police chief.
“It’s hard to put into words what Roger and I have been through over the last few years. At one point, he was the only full-time officer, which required him to put in many hours without compensation, covering shifts and helping refill the department while gaining the respect of other agencies in the area,” Gabriel said.
Among letters and calls the town received praising Pacheco, one particularly stood out to Gabriel: that of a Rhode Island resident Pacheco had stopped for speeding. When Gabriel took the man’s call that day, she had expected another complaint from someone insisting that he hadn’t been speeding.
“But instead, the gentleman went on to tell me about the officer that had stopped him and how respectful he was, kind. The gentleman told me he actually enjoyed the experience,” she said.
The caller also indicated he wished all officers could be like Pacheco, Gabriel said. “That says it all.”
The Law Enforcement Purple Heart came about because of much different, and alarming circumstances.
In 2020, Pacheco responded to an Olathe home where a man reportedly threatened his stepfather with a knife after threatening to harm a child in the home.
The suspect struggled with Pacheco and bit off his fingertip in the fracas, inflicting what Gabriel on Thursday called a “life-altering” injury.
The suspect ultimately pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, following arguments over the timeliness of late-arriving photographs prosecutors sought to introduce midway through his trial last year.
Gabriel on Thursday said the 2020 scene had turned volatile, but because of his skill, Pacheco handled the suspect without using deadly force.
“In typical Roger style, he fought through the injury and had the suspect in custody when backup arrived. Though his injury was life-altering it has in no way changed Chief Pacheco’s commitment to serving his community and the law enforcement profession that he loves,” she said.
She then presented the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. According to online descriptions, this award is given to peace officers who are injured or disabled in the line of duty. They are eligible for consideration if their injury required medical attention and caused them to be out of work for at least one week.
Pacheco thanked everyone who had assembled to wish him well. “I didn’t expect all this, but I’ll take it,” he said to laughter.
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dominic Lovato was the first backup to arrive at the 2020 scene. Thursday, he too offered praise.
“(Pacheco) had things handled. He was standing awkwardly with his arm sticking out, but I can’t imagine in the 10 years I’ve been doing this, being in the position he was in and being still composed and handling it as professionally as he did,” Lovato recalled.
“We are asked to do some things at times where it’s hard to hold all of that in. He represented everything we should be. Thank you, Roger.”