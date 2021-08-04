More than $85,500 is flowing into Olathe to improve Horton Street downtown.
The town is among recipients across the state that received small grants after legislation passed to expand the Revitalization of Main Streets Grant Program.
The Colorado Department of Transportation awarded the money to Olathe to renovate Horton Street between Fifth and Fourth Streets, to include replacing sidewalks and adding ramps compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. The improvements are seen as providing important links between businesses, public services and the surrounding area and will also create outdoor spaces for community activities.
As part of the same funding award, Delta received $101,845 to install temporary improvements on U.S. 50 through downtown Delta. These are intended to mimic traffic-calming design elements being considered for the Highway 50 Delta Downtown study current in development with CDOT.
Other awardees from this round of small grant funding are: Grand Lake, Englewood Downtown Development Authority, Palisade, Las Animas County, Lamar, Greeley Downtown Development Association, Leadville, Roaring Fork School District and Jefferson County.
