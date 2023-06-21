On June 2, graduates, family, and staff celebrated Colorado Connections Academy’s graduating Class of 2023 with a traditional ceremony at the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center.

Logan Blaze and Orrin Gray, both of Olathe, were among the graduates.



