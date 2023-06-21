On June 2, graduates, family, and staff celebrated Colorado Connections Academy’s graduating Class of 2023 with a traditional ceremony at the University of Denver’s Ritchie Center.
Logan Blaze and Orrin Gray, both of Olathe, were among the graduates.
These students turned to Colorado Connections Academy’s full-time online schools for a personalized and flexible education, enabling them to thrive academically while working in an environment that served them best.
Colorado Connections Academy’s Class of 2023 consists of graduates from many cities and towns including Olathe, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, and Yuma.
Among the graduating class, 42% plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university including Northwestern University, Colorado School of Mines, CU Denver, the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the Australian Institute of Music and more.
Additionally, 16% of the graduates plan to enter the workforce, 9% plan to receive vocational training and others are joining the military, or taking a gap year.
Valedictorians include Russell Major, Joseph Klein and Grace Davis. Salutatorians include Lily Nichols, Logan Dietrich and Hunter Shykind.
Virtual school is a great fit for a variety of students and each student is unique. Some students are academically advanced and struggle in a traditional school setting, while some prefer to learn at their own pace. Other students may be experiencing health challenges or bullying, while others are athletes or performers who require a flexible learning schedule.
Colorado Connections Academy schools serve approximately 3,000 students statewide in grades K-12. The schools offer learning plans that are flexible and can be tailored to match a child’s needs and abilities.
Enrollment is currently open for the 2023-24 school year. Families interested in Colorado Connections Academy schools are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student.
