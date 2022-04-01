The Forum welcomes Region 10’s Trish Thibodo, who will be presenting plans to start an Olathe Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center.
Thibodo will speak at the Forum from 8 - 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, in Montrose.
Region 10 was recently awarded a $1.7 million USDA RISE (Rural Innovation Stronger Economy) Grant to start an Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (one-stop business hub) in Olathe.
• Serving Montrose and Delta counties, this Innovation Center will target sole proprietors, startup businesses and those with growth potential to hire more staff and expand.
• With a commercial kitchen, the center will also support the value-added agriculture manufacturing cluster with a sub focus on food and beverage businesses such as food producers/packagers, caterers, food-trucks, and other food related businesses.
• The center is possible through the partnership of Montrose and Delta counties, Town of Olathe, Valley Food Partnership, Technical College of the Rockies, Making Olathe Better, Conexion Coworking Space, Montrose County Housing Authority and Bank of Colorado.
Founded in 1972, Region 10 is a nonprofit that provides programs to support seniors, businesses, and communities in a six-county area, including Delta, Montrose, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Ouray, and San Miguel counties.
Upcoming Forum programs
April 13 — “Extending a Helping Hand": Sharing Ministries, Shepherd's Hand, Lighthouse, and Haven House;
April 20 — 911: Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center;
April 27 — Everything You Wanted To Know About Recycling.
