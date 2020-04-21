The Olathe Board of Trustees is accepting letters of interest from qualified residents who would like to serve the community by filling a position on the town board.
Qualifications include:
• A resident of the Town of Olathe for the past 12 consecutive
months.
• Registered to vote.
• At least 18 years old.
There are three trustee seats available. The town clerk will accept letters of interest until 5 p.m. May 8, and the trustees will conduct interviews 6 p.m., May 11.
Appointed positions on the board are two-year terms and those selected will serve until the April 2022 municipal election.
Info: Town Clerk Monique Garrett, at 970-323-5601. or mgarrett@olatheco.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.