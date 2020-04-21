The Olathe Board of Trustees is accepting letters of interest from qualified residents who would like to serve the community by filling a position on the town board. 

Qualifications include:

• A resident of the Town of Olathe for the past 12 consecutive

months.

• Registered to vote.

• At least 18 years old.

There are three trustee seats available. The town clerk will accept letters of interest until 5 p.m. May 8, and the trustees will conduct interviews  6 p.m., May 11.

Appointed positions on the board are two-year terms and those selected will serve until the April 2022 municipal election. 

Info: Town Clerk Monique Garrett, at 970-323-5601. or mgarrett@olatheco.us.

