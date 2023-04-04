Nancy Suarez-Duran,a senior at Olathe High School, has been selected as a recipient oftheBoettcher Foundation Scholarship.
Boettcher Scholarships recognize Colorado's top students by providing them withthefunds to attain an excellent in-state education and access to additional opportunities to enrich their time in collegeand beyond.Boettcher Scholars become part of a network of alumni and communityleaderswho willsupport and engage them throughouttheirlifetimes.
"Boettcher Scholars are selected for their academic achievement, outstanding character, and serviceand leadershipintheir schools and communities,"said Katie Kramer, president and CEO of theBoettcher Foundation, in a news release.
"The Boettcher Scholarship is an investment in our state's doers anddifference makers. It not only recognizes their past achievements but also their future impact on theState of Colorado."
Established in 1952,the Boettcher Scholarship program awards 50 scholarships each year and has established a networkofmore than 2,700 Boettcher Scholars.More than 1,500 graduating high school seniors apply forthescholarship annually.
The scholarship Suarez-Duran has been awarded includes $20,000 per yearfor fouryears from the Boettcher Foundation.Partner institutions will then use institutionalaidto support up to either the cost oftuition and fees,or the full cost of attendancetoattend the Colorado schooloftheir choice.
"The Boettcher Foundation's scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous,"saidTiffany Anderson,senior director of programs and strategic initiatives, also in the news release.
"Nancy really stood out with their commitment both in and out of the classroom. We're proudtohave Nancy representing the Boettcher community,and welookforward to seeing how their future leadership positively impactsthe State of Colorado."
Suarez-Duran must officially confirm acceptance before she will be considered a Boettcher Scholar. If she declines, the scholarship will be awarded to an alternate. The finalized class of 2023 Boettcher Scholars will be announced in early May.
