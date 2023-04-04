Local student earns Boettcher Scholarship

Olathe High School senior Nancy Suarez-Duran is a recipient of this year's Boettcher Foundation Scholarship. (Courtesy photo/MCSD)

 Nancy Suarez-Duran, a senior at Olathe High School, has been selected as a recipient of the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship. 

Boettcher Scholarships recognize Colorado's top students by providing them with the funds to attain an excellent in-state education and access to additional opportunities to enrich their time in college and beyond. Boettcher Scholars become part of a network of alumni and community leaders who will support and engage them throughout their lifetimes



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?