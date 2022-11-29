The City of Montrose reminds residents and business owners to help keep themselves and others safe during snowy weather by exercising additional caution while driving and walking.

Snow that is removed from driveways and sidewalks must be placed in front yards or other suitable locations on private property and not into the street.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?