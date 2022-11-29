The City of Montrose reminds residents and business owners to help keep themselves and others safe during snowy weather by exercising additional caution while driving and walking.
Snow that is removed from driveways and sidewalks must be placed in front yards or other suitable locations on private property and not into the street.
Removing snow onto your property rather than streets helps keep gutters and storm drains open. Diligence in removing snow and ice from sidewalks is an important courtesy to your fellow residents and contributes to everyone’s safety.
Snow and ice removal classifications and priorities have been established for all city-maintained roads to provide reasonable all-weather access for emergency services, students, businesses, and residents.
Roads are classified according to their use and classifications to determine priorities.
The city will attempt to provide snow- and ice-control in a safe and cost-effective manner, keeping in mind safety, budget, personnel, and environmental concerns.
The Public Works Department asks all motorists to please park vehicles off roadways in order to facilitate snow plow operations.
Visit CityofMontrose.org/Snow to view the “Snow Routes Map” and obtain further information about specific street priorities and the city’s snow removal policy and procedures.
