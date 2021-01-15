PHOTOS: Olathe Pirates return to in-person learning

An Olathe Middle/High School student tested positive for COVID-19 and four students have to quarantine, according to a Thursday, Jan. 15 press release. Students listen to a teacher's lesson while sitting socially distanced on the first day of school.

 (Lauren Brant/Montrose Daily Press file photo)

A student at Olathe Middle/High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Montrose County School District COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) confirmed Thursday, Jan. 14.

According to a press release on OMHS' Facebook page, one student tested positive for the virus and four students need to quarantine and will be offered free testing as a result of contact tracing. 

All students affected were notified prior to public communications. 

