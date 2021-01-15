A student at Olathe Middle/High School tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Montrose County School District COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) confirmed Thursday, Jan. 14.
According to a press release on OMHS' Facebook page, one student tested positive for the virus and four students need to quarantine and will be offered free testing as a result of contact tracing.
All students affected were notified prior to public communications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.