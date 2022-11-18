On her way: Local medical professional heading to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Jeannie Mueller with her dogs. Mueller, the chief medical officer for River Valley Family Health Center, is heading to Poland at the end of December to work with International Medical Relief in serving Ukrainian refugees. (Courtesy photo/Jeannie Mueller)

Jeannie Mueller will be expressing her gratitude this holiday season by giving — giving of her money, her time and her skills to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Mueller, a physician assistant and chief medical officer at River Valley Family Health Center, departs for eastern Poland on Dec. 29 and will begin providing care through Denver-based International Medical Relief’s mission start Jan. 1, 2023. Her mission lasts for two weeks and Mueller is self-funded for the roughly $7,000 cost.



