An encounter between two men ended in gunfire Monday morning, leaving one of them dead, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.
Jonas Najar Jr., 41, of Olathe was found deceased, Montrose County Coroner Rick Fellabaum confirmed Tuesday. Formal cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.
Lillard identified the suspected shooter as Mark G. Miller, 64. The sheriff said he was detained on suspicion of second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending. Bond upon arrest was $150,000. It was reset to $75,000 after a court appearance early Tuesday.
Attorney information was not immediately available. Lillard said Miller did not make a statement to investigators.
According to the initial investigation, Najar was driving on O74 Road Monday morning, Sept. 5. Miller was reportedly walking his dog in the area and at some point, encountered Najar.
Lillard said the two men apparently got into an argument and Miller allegedly shot Najar, then returned home where he had better reception and called 911, as did one other person.
Najar's body was found outside of his vehicle, in the middle of the road, Lillard said.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation responded to help process the scene.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone