An encounter between two men ended in gunfire Monday morning, leaving one of them dead, Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said.

Jonas Najar Jr., 41, of Olathe was found deceased, Montrose County Coroner Rick Fellabaum confirmed Tuesday. Formal cause and manner of death are pending autopsy.



