Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Oct. 14, 2021. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmug beginning Oct. 14.
“Cutting a Christmas tree on a National Forest has been a treasured tradition for many Coloradans,” said Chad Stewart, forest supervisor for the GMUG. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local National Forest to cut their own tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of adventuring out together into the forest.”
The Forest Service will continue offering online permit sales through Recreation.gov for the 2021 season. In person transactions may be available depending upon the ranger district. For more information on office hours and walk-in service options visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
To purchase a Christmas tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) Christmas tree permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Cutting a Christmas tree improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.