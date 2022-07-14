Project 7 Water Authority invites the public to learn more about the Regional Water Supply & Resiliency Program at a community open house at the site of a proposed new drinking water treatment plant.
The in-person event will be Wednesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. The location is 35679 US 550, Montrose, just south of Colona on the west side of the highway. Parking is available onsite at the large green barn.
Today, more than 50,000 people in the municipalities and rural areas of the Uncompahgre River Valley receive drinking water from one treatment plant and one source: the Gunnison River, conveyed through the Gunnison Tunnel.
This existing single source system makes the regional drinking water supply susceptible to significant risks from wildfire, prolonged drought and infrastructure failure.
By adding a second drinking water treatment facility, located south of Colona in the US 550 corridor, the Regional Water Supply & Resiliency Program will strengthen and secure the regional drinking system for years to come. Once operational in 2026, the program is anticipated to add approximately 6 million gallons of water per day – a more than 15% increase in the region’s drinking water supply.
The open house is presented by Project 7 Water Authority and its member entities: The City of Montrose, City of Delta, Town of Olathe, Tri-County Water Conservancy District, Chipeta Water District, Menoken Water District.
