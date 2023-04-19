The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be hosting an open house on the proposed Mt. Emmons land exchange.
In this proposal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would exchange three parcels of federal land totaling 550 acres adjacent to the Keystone Mine approximately 3 miles west of Crested Butte in exchange for four parcels of land owned by the Mt. Emmons Mining Company totaling 625 acres located in Gunnison and Saguache counties.
The U.S. Forest Service will hold an open house May 3, at the Lodge at Mountaineer Square, 620 Gothic Road, Crested Butte, from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
“We’ve received requests for an opportunity to review certain specialist reports before a decision is made,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “While we are not offering a second comment period, this open house will provide the public, stakeholders and cooperators time to ask questions and allow us to explain the progress to date. We look forward to engaging with the public in this collaborative process.”
In addition to Forest Service personnel, representatives will be present from Mt. Emmons Mining Company, Crested Butte Land Trust, Town of Crested Butte and Gunnison County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone