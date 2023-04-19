The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be hosting an open house on the proposed Mt. Emmons land exchange.

In this proposal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would exchange three parcels of federal land totaling 550 acres adjacent to the Keystone Mine approximately 3 miles west of Crested Butte in exchange for four parcels of land owned by the Mt. Emmons Mining Company totaling 625 acres located in Gunnison and Saguache counties.



