Public open houses will be held via Zoom and in person on March 16, for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison.
The virtual open house is from noon to 1 p.m. March 16. Register at www.us50info.com.
The in-person open house is from 5 – 7 p.m. March 16 at the Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. in Montrose; there is a 100-person limit because of COVID-19 restrictions and safety guidelines.
The project will make critical safety improvements between mile points 123 and 127, about 30 miles from Montrose and 30 miles from Gunnison. It will necessitate lengthy closure periods for blasting and other work, which has sparked concern and debate in the region, where U.S. 50 is an important travel corridor.
Travel impacts for motorists will be consistent throughout the project. Roadway closures are anticipated to begin in the spring, with limited hours to travel the route throughout the day. For much of the road work within the project area, motorists should plan for single lane closures, full roadway closures, reduced speed limits, and narrow roads. Significant delays are anticipated. If there is an emergency closure of Interstate 70, full closures on this project will be reduced.
The project is partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. Funding for the $40 million project is provided by a $20 million grant from the Colorado Federal Lands Access Program, with CDOT providing the matching $20 million. The project is also in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the National Park Service.
The March 16 meetings will include information and updates about the project, as well as travel impacts and detours. Those who cannot attend the meetings can call the project hotline at 970-340-4333; email us50LittleBlue@gmailcom; visit www.us50info.com
