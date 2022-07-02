Land is the one ground that holds us all in common. It is the backbone to the food we eat, our daily activities, and the places we call home.
Between 2001-2016, more than 11 million acres of agricultural land in the United States has been converted out of agricultural use, according to American Farmland Trust. At the same time, the price of farmland has steadily increased from the 1980s onward, with costs per acre more than doubling between 2000-2015, note Key & Burns (USDA). The factors that have influenced agricultural land loss and value appreciation are multi-faceted, including land being converted to low density residential housing, urban development, and influxes of wealth.
“There is this issue that there are lots of young people that would make wonderful farmers and are willing to do the hard work but can’t afford the land. And there’s this other side of it where the land is not affordable because it’s being sold,” said Diana Wilson, referencing a subdivision north of town. Wilson is a community member that initially moved to Montrose back in 1972 when Montrose had just one stop light, as she recalls.
Montrose County is well known for its agricultural heritage, showcasing 330,523 acres of land in farms that contribute to over $81 million in products sold at market value, according to 2017 Census of Agriculture, County Profile.
Yet as agricultural land becomes increasingly harder to access, “there’s going to be less and less farmland and less and less ability for this valley to feed itself,” Wilson warned.
“It didn’t happen overnight,” said Reese Lovell of Eagle Land Brokerage. “Over time properties have become elevated in price … The value is getting away from the production aspect and moving into a recreational aspect,” he further said, when asked about Montrose County, where many large ranches have been bought by absentee owners.
With land being essential to food production, these patterns weigh heavily in the agricultural realm, as accessing land becomes an ever-greater barrier for the incoming generation of aspiring farmers and ranchers.
“For somebody to come in, that’s my age, that wants to use [land] for agriculture — the entry cost is what I would imagine would be the struggle. For one, finding out about those unique pieces that can function at that level, at [an accessible] price range and not having to compete to get into it, is tough,” Lovell said.
When asked about a vision for the future of land access, Lovell and Wilson both hypothesized a shift toward land-sharing.
“We’re going to see a transition into shared ownership — where it’s not one big individual that owns it all and controls it … It’s going to be more about a collective of people that all own a property together,” Lovell said.
While this may not be the case across the board, he pointed to Eagle Ridge Ranch in Gunnison, where a shared model has already taken form. Meanwhile, Wilson referenced Adam Millsap’s presentation, at the 2020 Western Colorado Food and Farm Forum, on agri-hoods. Agri-hoods come in many forms, with the common feature of integrating residential housing with agriculture. Check out this guide by the Urban Land Institute for more information, at http://tinyurl.com/aboutaghood.
As Lovell said: “You’ve got to bring ideas to the table, to be creative … It’s through people that you’re able to get connected to the land … so building those connections upon honesty and being genuine will get you a long way.”
Wise words — even wiser in action.
Samantha Wynne, co-founder of Freshies Farms, affirmed this as she traced how her journey into organic agriculture took root, starting with Mike from PeteDog Produce in the Shavano Valley.
“I showed up at his farm — it was totally overgrown, he was frustrated and told me he didn’t need help with marketing because his labor had quit.”
However, she managed to sift through the weeds and joined him as field labor, learning the ways of organic agriculture over time. Yet, when the farm was inevitably sold, she was at a loss. Buying land on her own with her family in Montrose was not in the cards.
Wynne explained she and her family had moved to Montrose three separate times and every time it was the sense of community that continued to draw them back. However, after many attempts at working for others on someone else’s land, she wanted something safe. So, she and her family decided to move back to Kentucky.
“But then, this beautiful relationship developed, that I didn’t expect,” Wynne explains, referring to her current partnership with Western Heritage Farms and the Hale family that kept them in Montrose just before her family made the final move.
She and her partner had been working on updating the wiring on an old farmhouse at the Hales’ property, when Steve Hale, who she initially met at the Montrose Farmers Market, proposed a generous offer for them to grow cooperatively together, sharing the land his family has as fifth-generation ranchers.
“So that’s how that whole situation began up there on the hilltop,” she recalled.
“Normally farming is pretty siloed and you are very independent,” Wynne continued. “But now we have this totally different, cooperative style farming — where we have our weekly farm meetings, and
everybody comes and .... even though the chickens aren’t my enterprise, you know, my hands are heavily involved and helping with that. You know? It’s all hands on deck. It’s the same with planting.”
While some of it may sound too good to be true, it’s clear that with the time and dedication Wynne has been able to pour into her work and relationships, it’s all been well worth the effort.
“We’ve been able to bring such different values and beliefs and even lifestyles together because we have this one common purpose: bringing the best nutrient dense food to our community. As long as we keep our eye on that prize, the rest of this … we just keep figuring it out. “
Key to success, you might be wondering?
“Communication and a common goal,” stated Wynne plain and simple, advising that, “You have to do your research on your partnerships, that’s very important. But when you find that right fit and you have a common goal, sometimes you just can’t think about it ... you just have to jump in and go for it. We’re figuring it out as we go — as long as we keep the open communication and keep our shared goal, I feel like we’re going to do it — we’re going to do some really cool things in Montrose.”
And this perseverance and dedication to the community can be seen by other new farmers in the valley as well, such as Caleb Valdez and Brittany Duffy of Uncompahgre Farms, who similar to Wynne, are participants in Valley Food Partnership’s beginning farmer/rancher program, Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive.
Valdez and Duffy exemplify creativity and craft through grounded connections. Their bright energy and genuine care for the land and community can be discerned throughout the Uncompahgre Valley where they graze their cattle, host community cookouts, attend farmers markets, and invite curiosity by bringing on interns.
Most impressive of all, is how much of their success has blossomed without land ownership at all, by consistently leasing land throughout the seasons.
“There’s not enough hours in a day if you are spread out too far though,” said Scott Freeman, an experienced dairy farmer in Montrose County, while stressing the importance of farmers living on the same land that they run, as “the more intimately connected to the land [you are], the more successful.”
While leasing land may not be a long-term solution for the stability that their currently thriving business at Uncompahgre Farms merits, it certainly is a testament to their commitment to the land, our community, and to their heart-felt ingenuity that is necessary to sustain the agricultural heritage of the Uncompahgre Valley.
So, where do we land from here?
If you or someone you know has land that you’d like to see nourished by the rising generation of farmers and ranchers, contact audrey@valleyfoodpartnership.org to learn more about supporting land access for beginning farmers and ranchers and register for Guidestone’s Landlink program for broader land matching resources.
If you’re interested in learning more about the history of the lands we’re on, visit the Ute Indian Museum and sign up to attend the upcoming Continuing Education Class on Ute Ethnobotany and Land Stewardship this month.
Have more to this story, you’d like to have heard? Reach out to audrey@valleyfoodpartnership.org.
And keep reading ... check out the National Young Farmers Coalition, Land Policy Report.
Audrey Paugh works with Valley Food Partnership in Montrose.