The East Portal entry into the South Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison is open again, after being closed all of last year in order to resurface the road.
That road, leading down to the river and the popular fishing access below the Gunnison Tunnel, is a steep grade.
My girlfriend and I took it a few Sundays ago, and it’s now a smooth black ribbon weaving through rock and arid vegetation until it reaches the green stripe of the river’s course. Vehicles over 22 feet are prohibited, and for good reason. Even though it’s newly paved the entire way, there are some serious switchbacks on the way down.
And the grade? At some points it’s a 16-degree grade. The first time I took it, about five years ago, I rode my brakes the whole way down. When I stopped the truck, I thought the engine was on fire because the brakes were burning.
This time, I put it in first gear and let the engine do the braking. Still, we could smell brake pads burning from other cars as we drove out and cars passed us on the way down.
The name East Portal was the name of the town that sprung up during the construction of the Gunnison Tunnel, which diverts water to the Montrose valley. A road was blasted into the rock to get men and supplies down to the river, with grades up to 32 degrees in some spots.
“Residents of the growing town of East Portal,” according to nps.gov, “originally lived in canvas tents. By 1906 it was a thriving community clutching the slopes of the canyon. While it never housed more than 250 people, it did provide a dining hall and bunkhouses for single men working around the clock in three shifts. Families lived in private cabins. Other services included a hospital, post office, general store, library, billiard hall and school.”
The closure of the road down to the East Portal for a year left a whole bunch of trout all by their lonesome. And if recent reports are any indication, the trout forgot about flies made of deer hair and peacock hurl, because they’re jumping on anything thrown in the water.
The Gunnison Gorge Anglers, a chapter of Trout Unlimited and an affiliate of Fly Fishers International, maintains a marvelous Facebook page, and their members have been posting some monumental catches from the waters of the Gunnison down in the East Portal.
Get ‘em before the trout get wise.
An article in the Smithsonianmag.com April edition, focused on a subject near and dear to my heart – a Colorado weekly newspaper, and never having time off.
The article studies the Saguache Crescent, a weekly that, since 1920, still prints using linotype.
I’ve never seen linotype in action, but in simple terms it is a machine, a large typewriter if you will, that sends each letter of a word on a page down a chute and places it on the form, backwards.
It was invented in the 1880s by Ottmar Merganthaler as way to replace the manual placement of type on a page, invented by Johannes Gutenberg. The linotype mechanized Gutenberg’s method, allowing one operator to arrange, yes, a line of type.
The Saguache Crescent is the last newspaper remaining in the United States to use a linotype machine.
The weekly’s owner, Dean Coombs, inherited the newspaper from his father, who passed away from a heart attack in 1978. The family got the paper out the day after his death.
Coombs is the operator, editor and chief mechanic of the linotype machine. He said there are parts on the machine that he’s not sure what they do, but just knows if they’re not exactly right the thing won’t work.
Coombs is, like any small town weekly newspaper owner/operator, tied to his desk, his job and his commitment to his readers.
Coombs envisions that when he stops printing the paper, it will be the last issue of the Crescent. “To hand the paper off, I’d have to say, ‘You’ll never go anywhere. There will be no vacations,’ he told Smithsonianmag.com. “That’s not the way people want to live. Apparently, it doesn’t bother me.”
The first issue of the Crescent was printed in 1882, as the Saguache Advance. It has been operating out of the same building since 1902. Coombs’ maternal grandparents purchased the newspaper in 1917.
In case you’re wondering, the oldest newspapers on the Western Slope are The Silverton Standard and The Miner (1875) and the Ouray County Plaindealer (1877). Both newspapers have run continuously since and, arguably, are also the two oldest continuously running businesses on the Western Slope.
