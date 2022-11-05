OPINION: HD 58 candidates speak: Marc Catlin

House District 58 stretches from the Continental Divide to the Utah border. It now covers Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, North Fork of Delta, Ouray, San Miguel, Dolores, and north Montezuma counties.
While the district is expanding, my legislation has always incorporated the issues and policies that support, improve, and protect the whole of HD 58. My legislation keeps us viable and successful, with focus on our main economic drivers.
I stress the protection and conservation of our water rights granted by the state of Colorado. Pressure from the drought and speculative buyers is creating a critical period in our history. My decades of work and experience in the water business is what we need. With water, I have improved our forest and state watershed health.
In an unprecedented and bipartisan move, I am the only minority member to have ever been appointed by the majority party to serve as vice-chair in a standing committee.
As Ag Committee Vice-Chair, I am able to direct and amend bills coming in front of the committee. I am the voice for our ag communities. I understand the nuances of the entire industry and impart the complexity of ag issues to my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, stakeholders, and the public.
Ag is an economic driver with great potential. A growing ag industry is a growing western Colorado.
My passions and priorities also expand to student safety and teacher retention, broadband and telecommunications, healthcare and insurance, affordable housing, transportation, energy, and law and order.
I passed legislation to retain quality rural educators and supported legislation funding for teachers and students. I passed bills to fund and improve safety communications and protocol for schools. I also sponsored legislation to improve rural broadband for schools, tele-medicine, and business to connect with the global market.
I continue to find ways to ease the burden of healthcare and insurance expenses with bills that end surprise billing and out-of-network services.
Along with the affordable healthcare options, I passed a bill for local citizens to determine how to use lodging taxes for affordable housing. The Middle Income bill is another way to help people purchase homes. My background in financial and real estate systems will prove beneficial navigating uncertain economic times.
To keep energy prices low, I support all forms of energy, including oil and gas, renewable energy, and future prospect energy production. We need to remain open to innovation in energy development. I sponsored legislation that improves rates for energy storage and modernizing electric infrastructure to name a few.
My life equity is invested on the Western Slope. I love it here. It is my home. I am proud of the 58th District and the people who live here. It is my honor to represent this beautiful and vibrant place. I want to continue to be your voice in Denver.
