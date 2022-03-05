Democrats need to focus on the truthToday’s Democrats are more concerned about talking points than they are about actually governing for the benefit of its citizens.
The latest talking point (William Brown MDP March 2) is that that “treasonous” Trump “praised Putin’s invasion of the Ukraine” and that “people who continue to follow Trump … certainly aren’t patriots.”
Trump absolutely did not praise Putin for invading Ukraine. What he commented on was Putin’s genius in hoodwinking the U.S. and NATO as he prepared for war. History is full of evil geniuses. If I think Hitler’s blitzkrieg tactics in overrunning Europe in the first two years of WWII were brilliant, I am in no way praising Hitler.
Rather than continue to be obsessed with everything Trump says and lying about it, perhaps Democrats should focus more on learning the truth about which presidents catered to Putin and greatly helped him fund his war.
Was it the Obama/Biden administration giving Russia control of 20% of our uranium reserves, while Russia gave millions to the Clintons (while Hillary was Secretary of State)?
Was it Biden blocking the Keystone pipeline (830,000 barrels of oil per day) resulting in our current purchases from Russia of 595,000 bpd and the destruction of our energy independence?
Was it Biden giving the Nordstream pipeline the go-ahead, knowing it would benefit Russia and punish Ukraine? Was it Biden paying Iran’s back UN dues, resulting in them having more cash for oil purchases from Russia? Make no mistake, Obama and Biden continually catered to Russia and Iran, and Trump held them at bay.
Speaking of treason, perhaps Democrats should focus on the millions going to the Biden family from Russia, China, and the Ukraine, or the biggest political crime of the century, the Trump-colluded-with-Russia hoax. Perhaps Democrats might want to think about how well off this country would be if Biden had actual policies other than the nonsensical reversal of all of Trump’s accomplishments.
Then Biden could have given a SOTU speech where he didn’t have to dance around his mistakes, experienced daily by the American people with inflation, high gas prices, crime, a strangling of our energy production, foreign policy disasters, etc. He would have been able to list accomplishments rather than give a campaign speech promising all the great things he is going to do and having to lie about what he has actually done.
Ed Henrie
Montrose
Shocking support for PutinI am appalled and shocked by the comments made in support of Vladimir Putin by the former American president Trump. While Mr. Trump has made it clear by his past comments that he reveres autocrats and authoritarianism, it appears that he is more interested in making Russia great again, than he is in the democratic interests of the United States of America.
In the meeting with Putin in Helsinki, then-President Trump sided with Putin over the American intelligence information provided to him, which contradicted Putin’s assertions. Now he calls Putin “genius”, “savvy” and “peacemaker.”
In my opinion, Putin is a Hitler wannabe and Mr. Trump is a Putin wannabe. What happened to the Republican Party of which my late father and John McCain were members? They were ethical, honest people who had American democracy foremost in their hearts and actions. Both men served in the United States Navy. Both were men of exceptional character who valued the truth.
I stand with the people of Ukraine and with the United States Constitution.
Raye Highland
Montrose
Why fuss about Boebert?All the fuss about Rep. Lauren Boebert calling out Biden on the Afghanistan debacle. You can’t have any idea how little I care. After Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s action when President Trump gave his State of the Union Address. What about Adam “Shifty” Schiff trying to make up what he wanted Trump’s call the Ukraine was about. That is lying to Congress and used to be illegal. Probably still is if you aren’t in the correct political party.
Three years of harassment for President Trump on Russia and still after him and his family. All on a phony Clinton scam. Guess that’s all OK?
Steve Thomas
Montrose
Another shameful chapterUkraine-2022: Another shameful chapter can now be added to the voluminous book about humankind’s egregious history.
The brutal, ruthless, murdering actions of Putin and his Russian military in Ukraine is beyond shameful.
Also beyond shameful is the pitiful measure of help given to Ukraine by the United States and the rest of the world.
Ron Edstrom
Montrose