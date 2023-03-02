Ouray artist selected for art installation at Nashville airport

Cie Hoover's “Infinite Crescendos” will be installed in Nashville at the end of May of this year. (Courtesy image)

Nashville International Airport (BNA), Arts at the Airport, the Bonnaroo Works Fund (BWF), and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival are proud to announce the 10th annual Bonnaroo-themed skylight exhibition at BNA. The exhibition will feature four works of art from artists around the country through April 7, 2024, including Cie Hoover of Ouray. 

The exhibition is funded by Arts at the Airport and the Bonnaroo Works Fund, the charitable arm of the festival. The winning entries are suspended from the ceiling in four skylights located in Concourses B and C and will be on display through April 7, 2024.



