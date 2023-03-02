Ouray artist selected for art installation at Nashville airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA), Arts at the Airport, the Bonnaroo Works Fund (BWF), and the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival are proud to announce the 10th annual Bonnaroo-themed skylight exhibition at BNA. The exhibition will feature four works of art from artists around the country through April 7, 2024, including Cie Hoover of Ouray.
The exhibition is funded by Arts at the Airport and the Bonnaroo Works Fund, the charitable arm of the festival. The winning entries are suspended from the ceiling in four skylights located in Concourses B and C and will be on display through April 7, 2024.
The four winning entries are selected by a jury composed of members of the Bonnaroo team and Arts at the Airport Board of Directors. The winners are selected based on artistic quality and communication of the Bonnaroo brand to both new and familiar audiences.
Hoover’s selected installation, titled “Infinite Crescendos,” will be a playful suspended pairing of the Bonnaroo infinity logo and Hoover’s “Crescendo” sculpture series.
Three spirals cascading from the skylight will be positioned to create a triangle of three circles when looking at it from the base. The installation will create a dimensional, seemingly kinetic, seemingly radiating, version of the Bonnaroo infinity logo that will contain vibrant colors on the outer rings, and natural wooden tones leading towards each center.
“Infinite Crescendos” will not only gives a sense of the Bonnaroo mantras of radiating positivity and compassion out into the world, but will also convey a sense that the best is yet to come … that Bonnaroo and its mission is a constant, ever progressing force.
Hoover lives and creates his art in Ouray. In addition to performing alongside his wife Karisa in the nationally touring folk-rock duo You Knew Me When, Hoover has always had a passion for the visual arts since the days of his youth.
After working in the Nashville music industry for nearly Hoover a decade, and then touring full-time for six and a half years throughout North America with You Knew Me When, Hoover immersed himself in his love of the visual arts among the San Juan mountains.
Through the employment of wood as his primary medium, Hoover's art aims to pay homage to to nature and to the natural world around us. His artwork is primarily based in utilizing various types of wood to create both wall-mounted works with depth and texture, as well as large sculptural work that beg to be reflected on from all angles. His public art installations can be seen throughout Colorado and his work is represented by the prestigious Slate Gray Gallery in Telluride. The Bonnaroo Works Fund was established in 2009 with a mission to make the world a better place through its support of nonprofit organizations that advance the arts, education, and environmental sustainability, with a focus on local reinvestment and asset building in the communities where we work, live and play. Bonnaroo Works Fund was created by the festival founders to foster a year-round philanthropic spirit – and to give back to the local communities.
The Arts at the Airport (AaA) program showcases the region’s visual and performing arts. AaA is governed by a 15-member Arts at the Airport Foundation board, is funded primarily by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and receives some funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The award-winning Arts at the Airport program reviews and presents works by local, regional and national artists for the enjoyment and enrichment of BNA’s passengers and visitors. In addition to visual art, Arts at the Airport includes live music performances on stages throughout BNA’s passenger terminal.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone