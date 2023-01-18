Ouray will be hosting its first-ever Winter Wine Festival, offering unique and upscale libations from Western Colorado’s vineyards and local purveyors within the culinary and retail markets.
The festival is slated for Feb. 11 at the Wright Opera House.
Attendees will enjoy an intimate experience sampling from eight wineries; Sauvage Spectrum, Chill Switch Wines, LaNoue DuBois Winery, Vines 79 Wine Barn, The Storm Cellar, Stoney Mesa Winery, Sutcliffe Vineyards, and Qutori Wines, and two distilleries; Clark & Co’s Distilling and Storm King Distilling Co, all of which are from Colorado’s Western Slope.
By the glass and/or bottle purchases can be enjoyed fireside among several lounge seating arrangements throughout the venue. Attendees will also be able to enjoy the sounds of local musicians Elevated Acoustic and Sound and the Messenger as well as culinary delights from Beyond the Board, Bonfire Oyster and Brrrnana.
The festival’s retail options are anything but typical. Attendees will experience interactive retail such as permanent jewelry from Rose Bird Designs, hands-on customization from Natalia’s Hat Bar, and art demonstrations from Adams Artco. And speaking of art, miniature chocolate masterpieces from Alpen Confections will temp attendees' tastebuds.
General admission to the festival will include a wine tote and custom wine glass that attendees can take around to each of the wineries and distilleries to sample product from.
Attendees have the option to attend Session 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $45 a ticket or Session 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for $75 a ticket. Session 2 includes general admission plus passed appetizers.
For those looking for something extra special, a VIP party at Sauvage Spectrum from 8 - 10 p.m. can be added to the Session 2 ticket for just $40. The VIP party includes an entry glass of wine, buffet, music, and the opportunity to mingle with the wine makers.
The Ouray Winter Wine Festival was designed to include luxury items that can be experienced on an approachable and comfortable level.
“We want to create an experience that’s similar to the feeling one gets when they slip on a pair of fuzzy slippers, plop down on a comfortable couch next to a roaring fire, pour a glass of red wine, and converse with good company,” said event planner Krysta Cossitt with Elevation Weddings and Events.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone