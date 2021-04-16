OUTDOORS: A talk with Old Raven

Not long ago, I was sitting near the edge of Black Canyon enjoying the late morning sunshine, longing for a wet spring, cool summer, no COVID … the usual stuff of April. Shortly after I sat down, a raven circled around and landed on a nearby juniper branch. He squawked a bit and then dropped to a nearby rock.
I’m not one to visit with unfamiliar animals, but I’ve known Raven for decades, since I first worked at Lake Powell (Glen Canyon National Recreation Area) in the 1980s. He and I struck up a conversation; it went something like this:
Me, “Hi there, it’s nice to see you.”
He squawked a couple of time and then replied: “Haven’t seen you for a while.”
“It’s been a long winter,” I grunted. “How about you? Have you had enough to eat over the winter?”
Raven: “There is never enough. We noticed that people like to eat every day … we do, too.”
Me: “Yeah, I bet.”
Raven: “Well, not long ago, a cousin of mine coaxed a coyote out to a deer carcass. The deer was hit by one of your motor machines on the road. Everything was intact, but we couldn’t get through the hide to eat the meat. Coyote tore it open and then everyone was able to get dinner. Cooperation is a good way to feed the family.”
“Hmmm, I bet you have to work hard at flying in the spring winds, so you need all the energy you can get,” I said.
“Oh, yeah,” he continued. “The young ones are still struggling a bit. Learning to fly is never easy. It’s like people learning to drive. We’ve watched your young humans start up the motor machines and make them go. They are sometimes funny to watch.”
“Funny if you’re not the one learning,” I replied.
“Say, how have things been going in the drought?” I asked. “Were you around for the last drought?”
He cocked his head and gave me a quizzical look. “I’ve been around a long time, but not that long. We have our raven community and that makes a difference. Mating for life allows us to share our knowledge so the young ones learn. Plus we invite grandparents, aunts and uncles to join the clan; no bird is left behind as they age.”
“Interesting,” I replied.
“We stay in touch,” he went on. “You know, the raven-net,” he chortled and squawked. He seemed pleased with himself. Preening away, he continued, “We also communicate by flight patterns, play, and through our clan structure. We really take care of each other.”
“You know there are viruses out there in the world?” I asked.
“Tell me about it,” he croaked.
“How did that work out for your clan when the avian and West Nile viruses came into our area?” I asked.
“Well, it hurt all of us,” he said as he pecked at the ground. His head swayed as he rocked. It seemed like he didn’t want to discuss this.
“Tell me more,” I prompted.
“We didn’t understand it, and family members just died. It affected many of us corvids; birds you call magpies, jays, crows, and many others. You studied your penned-in birds, ducks and chickens and others, and they died by the millions some 10 or 15 years ago. But you’ll never know how many of us wild birds went down.”
“That must have been hard,” I said.
“We made it through by sharing the burden; nursing each other, working together,” he added.
“I see,” I replied.
Squawking to get the words out, he asked, “Tell me about your virus. I think you call it COVID?”
“Well, we are getting an injection that will help our bodies fight it off. I think many people long to have life like it was. So many of us have died and we just want our world to be normal so we can do our usual …”
“Squawk, squeak squawk squawk!” he cut me off. “Think less of yourselves and look out more for others.” I had ruffled his feathers. Bobbing and swaying he continued, “When you take care of each other you become part of a greater whole. You can be part of a better community and that could mean a healthier world.”
He tilted his head, gave me a stinky look, and flew off.
Silence fell along the rim. He made me wonder, sitting there at the edge of the canyon. Could Raven be right? And just as important, what does “better” look like?
Paul Zaenger has been a supervisory park ranger at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park since 1993. Other park assignments include Mount Rushmore National Memorial and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.