Imagine gliding along a quiet, snowy trail winding through spruce and aspen trees, so peaceful.
Are you looking for an afternoon work escape, a winter morning workout or a weekend outdoor family outing? The Divide Road Ski trails offer just that! Since the official opening of the trail system with a ribbon-cutting event in early January, these trails have grown in popularity.
The draw? Divide Road offers great snow conditions at the 9,000-foot elevation, 12 kilometers of groomed trails and proximity to Montrose.
The Uncompahgre Nordic Association (UNA) is the nonprofit managing the ski trails through a volunteer agreement with the U.S. Forest Service. The all-volunteer board has worked closely with the Ouray Ranger District staff to get the approvals for this non-motorized, winter, over-snow recreation opportunity.
“We have received a lot of positive feedback from the Montrose Community members who are using this trail system and people have shown their appreciation with donations to help us manage the area with grooming, snowplowing, a toilet and signs,” said Gary Shellhorn, UNA president.
“This is an all-volunteer operation and we are moving forward hoping to partner with the Forest Service and maybe Montrose County to provide a better parking area and help with snow plowing. At this point, we are just taking small steps and excited to have the trails designed, marked and groomed.”
UNA has hosted two moonlight ski nights with freshly groomed trails, bonfires, and refreshments and they are hosting a beginner classic and skate ski clinic Feb. 11 at 9 a.m. Although the classic clinic is full, the UNA board is considering another clinic in late February if there is interest.
Please email UNAxski@gmail.com to receive weekly grooming/trail condition updates and to indicate your interest in a ski clinic.
You can also follow UNA on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MontroseNordic. If you don’t have skis, but want to try this winter sport, there are three places in Montrose where one can rent a Classic Ski package ($20-25/day): Montrose Surf and Cycle, The Great Outdoors Store, and Sports Rewind.
The Divide Road Nordic trails are about 21 miles from Montrose off the Dave Wood road. From Townsend and Main in Montrose head west on Main, left onto Hwy 90, right on Oak Grove (Hwy 90), and left onto Dave Wood Road.
The ski area is about 7 miles beyond the forest boundary at the intersection of Dave Wood and Divide Roads. You must access this area via Dave Wood Road. There is no access from Government Springs Road due to locked gates.
The ski area has 12 km of relatively flat, groomed trails. The trails closer to the trailhead off Divide Road (Forest Fence and Big Pines) are perfect for the beginner skier.
Want to beat the winter doldrums? Rent a set of skis, drive up to Divide Road and explore the winter landscape of the Uncompahgre Plateau.
