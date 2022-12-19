An electrical family rendered a mobile home on Montrose Place uninhabitable Friday afternoon, displacing a man and his three children on the cusp of Christmas.
According to Montrose Fire Protection District reports, the children’s grandmother was watching them Dec. 16, when she heard the youngest child scream and start crying. The woman rushed to check on the child. That’s when she saw fire and smoke coming out of the wall around an electrical panel.
Also according to the report, the children’s father arrived, saw the smoke, and raced in to help his mother and the youngsters out of the home.
All escaped safely.
“Obviously, that’s the main thing,” said Donn MacFarlane, who owned the mobile home and rented it to the man. “I’m just absolutely thankful nobody was hurt.”
The MFPD was paged to the fire at 4:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.
Crews found heavy smoke pouring from the single-wide dwelling and conducted an interior attack, Chief Tad Rowan said. They confined the fire to the back bedroom and controlled the blaze within about 20 minutes.
The fire district deemed the fire accidental, noting in the report that the blaze indeed appeared to have started in or near the electrical panel in the bedroom. The same wall is shared with a natural gas water heater.
The report notes that neither the owner nor the tenant had insurance on the property.
The Daily Press could not get in touch with the tenant prior to deadline, however, social media was filled with people responding to a woman who identified herself as the tenant’s sister.
The woman put out an appeal for boys’ clothing, later explaining that their grandmother was babysitting in the home and did not lose her belongings because she did not live there.
Offers for help poured in, including from the Montrose Walmart store. A corporate spokeswoman said the store’s manager wanted to help and so, went through the approval process. In keeping with policy, she could not detail the particulars of the intended donation.
“The Montrose Walmart cares deeply about the community and is happy to help a local family following a house fire last week that destroyed their belongings,” Walmart said in an emailed statement.
“Thank you, everyone, the kindness has kept my nephews in high spirits,” the tenant’s sister said on social media. “My first thought was Christmas was being taken from them, but they truly think everyone’s donations are Christmas and they couldn’t be happier. I am so thankful to my community.”
The Daily Press was still trying to reach the family as of deadline and could not immediately establish how the community can continue to help.
MacFarlane has secured the mobile home and is working on being able to remove and dispose of it.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the MontroseDaily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
