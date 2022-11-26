Painted violin incentivizes search for new VSA conductor

Special to the MDP
The Valley Symphony Association is adding yet one more reason to attend its upcoming concerts and participate in the selection of the VSA’s new conductor.
A beautiful, hand-painted violin will be awarded as the prize in a drawing that will highlight the orchestra conductor search. Audience members who complete a guest conductor survey at any of the December, February, and April concerts will be entered into the drawing that will take place at the final April concert.
The VSA is considering as its next conductor Troy Raper of Grand Junction, Charlotte Ruth Harrison of Orem, Utah, and Steven Aguilo-Arbues of Denver.
Each finalist will guest-conduct the orchestra at one of the two-concert performances in December (Raper), February (Harrison) and April (Aguilo-Arbues). The selection process entails gathering audience input immediately after each performance.
The artist contributing the violin is professional painter and VSA Chorus member Katilynn Hurford.
Beyond volunteering her musical talents as a VSA performer, “She has generously offered her artistic talents by painting a violin that is the focus of our season-long conductor search,” VSA Board President Hartland Clubb Jr. said.
For inspiration, she’s using the colors and imagery from the VSA’s four season 51 concerts and brochure. Hurford has an upcoming show in July 2023 at the Montrose Center for Arts (11 S. Park Ave.), and her prints are available for purchase in Montrose at Mosaic (21 N. Cascade Ave.).
“We’re so grateful to Kaitlynn for sharing her musical and artistic gifts with the VSA,” Clubb said. “Witnessing her on-going process and watching the violin develop over the next few months will be inspirational and great fun.”
For information, upcoming concerts, tickets, and the audition process, visit the VSA on Facebook @ValleySymphonyAssociation and online at ValleySymphony.net.
