The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in partnership with Bureau of Land Management and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association announce the popular Palisade Plunge Trail is open for the 2023 season. 

The Palisade Plunge is a 32-mile trail that features a unique 6,000 foot descent for mountain bikes and other non-motorized recreation from the top of the Grand Mesa to the Town of Palisade.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?