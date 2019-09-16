Parked: New state law brings hope to Colorado’s mobile home residents

In this Aug. 30, 2019 photo shows residents of Lamplighter Village, a manufactured and mobile home park, spending time outdoors in their community in Federal Heights, Colorado. Across Colorado, where the housing crisis impacts both rural and urban towns, the strife between mobile home park residents and park owners approaches a boiling point. The business model -- in which homeowners pay lot rent to park their houses on someone else’s land -- capitalizes on the immobility and economic fragility of tenants who often can’t afford to move or live anywhere else.