The City of Montrose Streets Division will begin a bridge repair project on Odelle Road at the Loutsenhizer Ditch crossing on Monday, July 12. The bridge is expected to reopen at the end of business on Thursday, July 15.
According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the project will consist of replacing two bridge panels and repairing the asphalt approaches on the roadway.
To accomplish this work, a segment of Odelle Road beginning east of Painted Road Lane and extending west of Torrence Drive will be closed starting Monday, July 12.
Work hours during this closure will be 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.
Due to heavy machinery in the area, no thru traffic will be allowed, but all residents living in the vicinity will have access to their property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.