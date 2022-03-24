The Attorney General Alliance and its chair, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, in partnership with former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams and cross-partisan nonprofit organizations Unify America and America Talks, recently announced of The Colorado Unify Challenge, which brings together Coloradans from every corner of the state to talk about issues that affect Colorado.
Designed as an innovative way to deal with increased divisions and to show the rest of the country how Colorado turns political fighting into problem-solving, the Colorado Unify Challenge is a live, one-on-one online conversation (like Zoom) with another Coloradan who may live across the state and have a different outlook on issues.
Anyone 18 and older can participate in the Challenge. Those interested in participating can register at www.unifyamerica.org/colorado and select from one of the following dates and times:
● Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.
● Wednesday, April 27 at 7 p.m.
● Saturday, April 30 at 10 a.m.
During registration, participants answer a few questions about their background. Based on these responses, Unify America will match participants across differences, to ensure productive, respectful conversations designed to find common ground.
On the date of the Challenge, the pair joins an online platform (similar to Zoom) and, after agreeing to guidelines around civil, respectful dialogue, follows a conversation guide with topics focused on key issues for Coloradans such as public safety, education, healthcare and housing.
Live support hosts are available if needed and each conversation takes about an hour. A summary report is expected after the Challenge highlighting what was collectively learned and gained.
