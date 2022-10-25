Housing prices and availability continue to press most people in Montrose and for vulnerable veterans, the situation is even more dire.

In response to this — and in continuance of a mission begun before the housing crisis — the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is bringing together resources, cold-weather gear, food, and more under one roof at the Warrior Resource Center, which on Thursday, Oct. 27, will again host “Stand Down for Veterans.”



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?