Housing prices and availability continue to press most people in Montrose and for vulnerable veterans, the situation is even more dire.
In response to this — and in continuance of a mission begun before the housing crisis — the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans is bringing together resources, cold-weather gear, food, and more under one roof at the Warrior Resource Center, which on Thursday, Oct. 27, will again host “Stand Down for Veterans.”
Stand Down is from 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose; 970-765-2210. The standard veterans coffee will still be held at 8 a.m. Thursday.
A hot lunch will be served as part of the Stand Down, which also features organizations that can connect veterans with housing, employment and financial resources. Montrose County’s veterans services officer, Sheldon Smith, will be there, as will representatives for the Housing and Urban Development’s VASH housing voucher program, to name a few.
In addition to cold-weather gear, hygiene kits will be available.
Although some services at the Stand Down are open only to veterans (those involving Veteran Affairs benefits and services, for example), the alliance won’t turn away someone who needs a meal or things like coats and hats, pending availability. (Because some donations are specific for veterans, the organization has to respect donor wishes.)
“It will be for homeless and under-served populations,” said Amy Eifling, volunteer coordinator for WHAF. “We’re just going to open it up and welcome any and all who need a little extra.”
The original Stand Down for homeless veterans was modeled after the Stand Down concept that originated during the Vietnam War to provide a safe retreat for people returning home from combat. At secure base camps, they were able to get clean uniforms, hot meals, medical and dental care and mail.
“Stand Downs afforded battle-weary soldiers the opportunity to renew their spirit, health and overall sense of well-being,” Welcome Home explained in literature describing the Stand Down.
“That is the purpose of our Stand Down and achieving those objectives requires a wide range of support services and time. We are bringing these services together in one location, making them more accessible to our local veterans.”
The event attracts some regulars and this year, the WHAFV is hopeful of also seeing new faces.
“We have such an influx of people who need help. We’re hoping to not only get them in the door, but to put them into the resources they need: How can they get a house loan? How can they get on a list to get into housing?” Eifling said.
“We’re constantly looking. It’s difficult because rents are so high and that population doesn’t have a huge amount of money.”
The annual Stand Down here collects voluntary information about veterans’ housing status; an answer is not required in order to receive help and services. There is no judgment either way, Eifling said.
“We ask so that we best know what (services) to put people into,” she said.
For more information about Stand Down, or to see if you can help, call 970-765-2210.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone