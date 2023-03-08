The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the National Forest Foundation announce the release of the final blog post in a five-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act.

In 2020, the GMUG identified three priority campgrounds for rehabilitation utilizing GAOA funding — Deer Lakes Campground and day-use area and Lake Irwin Campground and day-use area on the Gunnison Ranger District, and Little Bear Campground on the Grand Valley Ranger District. All three campgrounds have been in existence for over four decades and have components in dire need of repair.



