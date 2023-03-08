The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and the National Forest Foundation announce the release of the final blog post in a five-part series to highlight the significant work being accomplished through the Great American Outdoors Act.
In 2020, the GMUG identified three priority campgrounds for rehabilitation utilizing GAOA funding — Deer Lakes Campground and day-use area and Lake Irwin Campground and day-use area on the Gunnison Ranger District, and Little Bear Campground on the Grand Valley Ranger District. All three campgrounds have been in existence for over four decades and have components in dire need of repair.
Through collaboration with NFF, recreation planners, landscape architects and engineers, reconstruction plans were developed focusing on improving visitor experience and reducing natural resource impacts. Designs for each site will have a special emphasis on accessibility for mobility-limited visitors.
The reconstruction projects are in the final design phase. Site improvements include new restrooms, picnic tables and fire rings and at least one water system will be updated.
The day-use sites will be updated to allow easier access and improve visitor experience. Construction will be completed in phases with Deer Lakes campground being the first to break ground in 2023.
“Camping on a National Forest is a fantastic tradition for many families including my own,” said GMUG Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart. “GAOA has provided us an opportunity to maintain and improve some of our more popular campgrounds. These projects are significant steps toward offering the public updated and accessible recreational opportunities on the GMUG as well as providing memorable experiences on their National Forests.”
The GAOA was enacted in 2020 and is the single largest investment in public lands in U.S. history. GAOA funding provides federal land management agencies with critical resources to address deferred maintenance and improve infrastructure on our public lands.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone