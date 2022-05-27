Starting Wednesday, June 1, All Points Transit, the City of Montrose and the Montrose Recreation District are teaming up to offer free bus rides to youth (ages 17 and under) again this summer.
The agencies previously partnered to offer this free service in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The program is offered on All Points Transit’s public bus routes. Youth taking advantage of the offer can travel anywhere on the bus for free, all summer long, including use of the shuttle to and from Olathe.
All Points Transit is currently operating two primary routes in Montrose: The Townsend Express and the Main Street Shuttle. The Montrose Community Recreation Center and the Montrose Field House are anticipated to be popular destinations for the program. However, they are not the only locations youth can access using the public bus.
There are other recreational opportunities located on the Main Street Shuttle, including access to trails via West Main Trail Head and bowling at the Rose Bowl. All of the buses are equipped with bike racks, expanding the options even further. High school students with summer jobs are encouraged take advantage of the free transportation to get to and from work.
All Points Transit runs Monday through Friday. The Townsend Express runs 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with service every 30 minutes. Due to staffing shortages, the Main Street Shuttle is temporarily on a reduced schedule, running 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. with hourly service.
The Olathe Shuttle runs to and from Olathe at 7 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Kids who are under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult on the bus. Youth are welcome to get on and off the bus at any stop and no bus pass or fare is required through Aug. 31.
Call 970-240-1951 for more information or to schedule an off-route pick up. Travel training and trip planning services are also available. All Points Transit is a nonprofit organization. To find out more or to donate, visit www.allpointstransit.org.
