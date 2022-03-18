Partnership pushes to develop more farming ops

The weekend of March 5 and 6 the students of the Cultivating Farmers and Ranchers that Thrive Program (CFRT) met at the MADA building for two days of learning and facilitating community.
The classes are part of a series developed by Valley Food Partnership, Holistic Management International (HMI) as well as the Colorado State University- Food Systems Department to help bring new farmers and ranchers into the agricultural business.
The CFRT program is managed and facilitated by Valley Food Partnership (VFP), a Montrose-based nonprofit that works to strengthen the local and regional food system and community through education, access to quality local foods, and promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.
Project funding is through a USDA Beginning Farmer Rancher grant, which will help VFP and other partner organizations develop up to 72 new farm operations over the next three years. The hope is that through community support and other funding, this program will continue to support and create new farm/ranch businesses on the Western Slope.
VFP aims to give these farmers and ranchers a strong foundation of regenerative agricultural practices, hands-on experience, and to foster a strong community of new and experienced farmers and ranchers as they start their agricultural journey. This year’s cohort is a diverse group of students with a wide range of experience and locations.
One of the students, Samantha Wynne, is starting a fresh vegetable and cut flowers business called Freshies. She joined the program “to gain a better understanding of regenerative growing practices and to develop a business plan.”
She also commented about the importance of community among the farming community. “Networking and building strong connections of support are very important to the success of small farmers and ranchers,” she said.
The students are learning to develop a farm business plan, holistic decision-making and other skills. During the summer months, they will have the opportunity to be paired with a mentor or in an internship where they can continue to develop the skills learned while working in the field. In the fall, they will graduate with a business plan and have access to pairing to potential land leases.
The CFRT program is also currently looking for experienced farmers and ag-business professionals interested in becoming mentors or hosting internships to the cohort. More information can be found on their website, valleyfoodpartnership.org.
If you are interested in becoming part of the CFRT Program or would like to support the program, contact Valley Food Partnership at 970-249-0705 or by email at office@valleyfoodpartnership.org.