The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will soon begin passing lane construction along US Highway 50. The US 50 passing lane project will take place from mile points 134.6 to 136, located 25 miles west of Gunnison and near Blue Mesa reservoir. The passing lane construction is located on US 50 from mile points 134.6 to 136. The project also includes removal and replacement of 39 guardrail end anchors east and west of passing lane construction. The guardrail work is to be completed from mile points 128.31 to 139.07.

Work will begin March 20, weather permitting, for clearing and grub work. The project will pause and resume as weather permits. Project completion is anticipated in early October 2023. There will be an 11 foot lane width restriction for the duration of the project. The project is part of CDOT’s 10 year plan.



