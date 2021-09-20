Paving operations to lay asphalt on the northern end of the Woodgate Road Realignment project is set to begin by mid-October with the second phase scheduled for spring 2022.
Contractors working for the City of Montrose have been working on construction of the Woodgate Road Realignment project, which will alleviate safety and capacity issues at the Woodgate Road and Townsend Avenue intersection and accommodate continued traffic growth in the area.
Background information on the project drivers and design can be found on the city’s capital projects webpage at www.movemo.co.
Paving of the northern end of the project is scheduled for mid-October of this year. Once complete, this road segment will be opened to the public and will restore paved access to nearby Arland Road.
Completion of the southern end of the project has been delayed due to a conflict with some third-party fiber optic communications equipment. The communication utility owner, which the city has been working with for over a year, has not been able to get the relocations completed in time for paving of the southern end.
To avoid a lengthy and impactful detour for motorists and nearby businesses through the winter, the city has elected to keep the existing Woodgate Road open until these relocations are complete. Once the utility company finishes its relocation efforts, the city will complete the roadway project, most likely in the early spring of 2022.
The city thanks residents for their patience throughout this project. Any questions regarding the project may be directed to City Engineer Scott Murphy at 970-901-1792.
