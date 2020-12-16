PBS show highlights Capitol Christmas tree tradition

National T.V. series for public television America’s Forests with Chuck Leavell returns to Colorado to celebrate a very merry U.S. Capitol Christmas.
The new episode will premiere on Rocky Mountain PBS and rmpbs.org on Thursday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. MT and shines a light on the 50-year tradition in which the USDA Forest Service provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building during the holidays. The 2020 tree is provided by the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) on the Western Slope of Colorado.
Leavell may be best known as the keyboardist and musical director for The Rolling Stones, but he is also an educated and enthusiastic forestry advocate, conservationist and tree farmer. As host of the series, Leavell serves as the on-camera guide, travelling across the country to interview people who are passionate about the gifts we receive from our forests.
“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a mechanism for the nation (to) come together during this magical time of year and to celebrate one of our most treasured resources,” said Leavell. “Whether for building or for recreation, our forests are good for the economy and for the spirit.”
During this special episode, Leavell travels to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests to follow the journey – from selection and cutting to ornament making and community celebrations – of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as it makes its way from Colorado to Washington, D.C. Leavell also learns about the multiple uses of this winter wonderland by sharing adventures and hearing from staff from the USDA Forest Service.
The series is produced by Choose Outdoors and 42 Degrees North Media and the special episode is made possible with generous support from the USDA Forest Service, STIHL Inc. and Red Wing Shoes.
“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, or ‘People’s Tree,’ is a time-honored tradition that brings hope and joy to people across the country”, said Bruce Ward, president of Choose Outdoors. “We are proud to help tell this very special story during a year when the world needs it more than ever.”
Following the Dec. 17 premiere on Rocky Mountain PBS and rmpbs.org, the episode will be available for viewing online at americasforestswithchuckleavell.com. Follow along on Facebook (@americasforests), Instagram (@americasforestswithchuck) and Twitter (@americasforests)
